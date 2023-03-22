Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Grows Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,825 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,940 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $671,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 32,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 210,155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,869,000 after purchasing an additional 52,779 shares during the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 342.8% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,024,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,969 shares during the last quarter. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on T. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AT&T in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

AT&T Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $18.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.40 billion, a PE ratio of -15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.66. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.46 and a twelve month high of $21.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $31.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.50 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a positive return on equity of 14.18%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

