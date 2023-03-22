Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,174 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.98% of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 4,445.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 3,245 shares during the last quarter. Moneywise Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moneywise Inc. now owns 18,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 3,887 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,296,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 38,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 45,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:RFDI opened at $54.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $126.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.95. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF has a 12 month low of $45.66 and a 12 month high of $67.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.46 and its 200 day moving average is $52.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.541 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%.

The First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (RFDI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Developed ex U.S. index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks capital appreciation from developed-country stocks (excluding the US) selected using a factor approach. The manager has discretion to currency-hedge up to 100% of the portfolio.

