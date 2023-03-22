Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.77 Million Stock Holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,431 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF makes up 1.1% of Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF worth $2,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JAAA. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 104,855.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 526,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,839,000 after purchasing an additional 526,376 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $21,986,000. Astor Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 117.2% in the third quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 720,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,399,000 after acquiring an additional 389,023 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 123.1% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 476,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,392,000 after acquiring an additional 262,897 shares during the period. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $12,730,000.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF stock opened at $49.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.69 and its 200 day moving average is $49.32. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a one year low of $48.51 and a one year high of $50.39.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

