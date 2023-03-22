Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 5,363 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 120.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,818 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,363 shares during the quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $836,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,384,719 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $260,746,000 after buying an additional 791,710 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,959 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 4,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 217.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 398,051 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $43,524,000 after buying an additional 272,557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMD shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.10.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of AMD stock opened at $97.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $156.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.34. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.57 and a 1 year high of $125.67.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Devinder Kumar sold 16,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $1,542,735.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 555,750 shares in the company, valued at $52,712,887.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $2,555,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at $129,228,544.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Devinder Kumar sold 16,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $1,542,735.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 555,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,712,887.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,265 shares of company stock worth $6,806,775. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.