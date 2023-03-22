Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 797 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,472 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Capital Market Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Gallacher Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $575,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Stock Down 1.5 %

PM opened at $94.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.76. The company has a market capitalization of $146.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.69. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.85 and a 52 week high of $109.81.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.10. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 127.24% and a net margin of 11.22%. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be issued a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PM has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.73.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 8,756 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $887,070.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,835,627.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total value of $786,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 87,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,588,020.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 8,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $887,070.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,835,627.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 117,064 shares of company stock worth $11,738,763. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

