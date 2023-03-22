Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 98,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,117 shares during the quarter. First Trust Capital Strength ETF accounts for about 2.8% of Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $7,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 304.3% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 52.4% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the third quarter worth about $73,000.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock opened at $71.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.98 and its 200 day moving average is $73.43. The firm has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.88. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a one year low of $66.01 and a one year high of $79.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a $0.292 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

