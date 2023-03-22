Elevation Gold Mining (OTC:EVGDF) Stock Price Up 5.6%

Elevation Gold Mining Co. (OTC:EVGDF – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 5.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14. Approximately 250 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 51,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

Elevation Gold Mining Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.11.

About Elevation Gold Mining

(Get Rating)

Elevation Gold Mining Corporation acquires, explores for, develops, and operates precious metal properties in the United States. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Moss Gold-Silver mine located in Mohave County, Arizona. The company was formerly known as Northern Vertex Mining Corp.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Elevation Gold Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevation Gold Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.