Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) Reaches New 1-Year High at $15.65

Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.65 and last traded at $15.33, with a volume of 1308159 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ERJ. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Embraer in a report on Monday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Embraer from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Embraer from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Embraer from $26.00 to $26.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Embraer has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.85.

Embraer Stock Down 0.8 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.14 and its 200-day moving average is $11.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 80.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Embraer

About Embraer

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Embraer during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Embraer by 1.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,977,589 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $17,007,000 after purchasing an additional 32,609 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Embraer by 87.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 104,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 48,700 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Embraer by 155.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 46,315 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 28,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Embraer by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 19,035,384 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $163,705,000 after buying an additional 493,818 shares during the last quarter. 37.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Embraer SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft and its parts for commercial, defense, and executive aviation sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jet Business, Service & Support and Others. The Commercial Aviation segment is involved in the development, production, and sale of commercial jets; and the provision of support services to regional aviation and aircraft leasing.

