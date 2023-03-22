Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) Reaches New 1-Year High at $15.65

Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.65 and last traded at $15.33, with a volume of 1308159 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.42.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ERJ. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Embraer in a report on Monday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Embraer from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Embraer from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Embraer from $26.00 to $26.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Embraer has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.85.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.14 and its 200-day moving average is $11.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 80.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.79.
Embraer SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft and its parts for commercial, defense, and executive aviation sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jet Business, Service & Support and Others. The Commercial Aviation segment is involved in the development, production, and sale of commercial jets; and the provision of support services to regional aviation and aircraft leasing.
