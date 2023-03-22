Enegra (EGX) (EGX) Hits 1-Day Volume of $1.96 Million

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. Enegra (EGX) has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion and $1.96 million worth of Enegra (EGX) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Enegra (EGX) token can currently be purchased for about $182.16 or 0.00669931 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Enegra (EGX) has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Enegra (EGX) alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001434 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000242 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000301 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $97.55 or 0.00359770 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7,090.27 or 0.26149317 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00010213 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) Token Profile

Enegra (EGX) launched on July 14th, 2019. Enegra (EGX)’s total supply is 87,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,978,934 tokens. The Reddit community for Enegra (EGX) is https://reddit.com/r/enegra. Enegra (EGX)’s official website is www.enegragroup.com. Enegra (EGX)’s official message board is www.medium.com/enegra. Enegra (EGX)’s official Twitter account is @enegragroup.

Buying and Selling Enegra (EGX)

According to CryptoCompare, “Enegra (EGX) (EGX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Polygon platform. Enegra (EGX) has a current supply of 87,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Enegra (EGX) is 189.33963738 USD and is up 1.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $1,842,358.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.enegragroup.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enegra (EGX) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enegra (EGX) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Enegra (EGX) using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Enegra (EGX) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Enegra (EGX) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.