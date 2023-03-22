Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd’s Quiet Period To End on March 22nd (NASDAQ:ENLT)

Enlight Renewable Energy’s (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Rating) quiet period is set to expire on Wednesday, March 22nd. Enlight Renewable Energy had issued 14,000,000 shares in its IPO on February 10th. The total size of the offering was $252,000,000 based on an initial share price of $18.00. During Enlight Renewable Energy’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Enlight Renewable Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Enlight Renewable Energy from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Barclays assumed coverage on Enlight Renewable Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Enlight Renewable Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

ENLT stock opened at $16.39 on Wednesday. Enlight Renewable Energy has a 1 year low of $15.38 and a 1 year high of $29.70.

Enlight Renewable Energy provides renewable energy platform which develops, finances, constructs, owns and operates utility-sale renewable energy projects. Enlight Renewable Energy is based in TEL AVIV, Israel.

