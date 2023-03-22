Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Enzo Biochem Stock Down 8.9 %

ENZ stock opened at $2.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.39 million, a PE ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 0.87. Enzo Biochem has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $3.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.76.

Get Enzo Biochem alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Enzo Biochem in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Enzo Biochem in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in Enzo Biochem by 189.6% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 28,228 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 59,728 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Enzo Biochem in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Enzo Biochem by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,158 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 5,328 shares in the last quarter. 50.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enzo Biochem Company Profile

Enzo Biochem, Inc is an integrated diagnostics, clinical lab, and life sciences company, which focuses on delivering and applying advanced technology capabilities to produce affordable reliable products and services that enable customers to meet their clinical needs. It operates through the following segments: Products, Clinical Services, and Therapeutics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enzo Biochem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enzo Biochem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.