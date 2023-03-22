Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Sold by Wendell David Associates Inc.

Wendell David Associates Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36 shares during the quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 63,515.9% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 40,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 40,015 shares during the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EQIX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen raised shares of Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $811.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $800.00 to $820.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $750.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $779.28.

Insider Activity at Equinix

Equinix Stock Performance

In related news, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 2,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $707.41, for a total transaction of $1,664,535.73. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,431 shares in the company, valued at $14,453,093.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $688.48, for a total transaction of $934,955.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,177 shares in the company, valued at $16,645,380.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 2,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $707.41, for a total transaction of $1,664,535.73. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,453,093.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 20,971 shares of company stock worth $14,666,488 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX traded down $15.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $672.17. The stock had a trading volume of 83,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,574. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $710.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $653.49. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $494.89 and a 1-year high of $776.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.58, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.90 by ($4.51). Equinix had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.22 EPS. Equinix’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 27.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equinix Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $3.41 per share. This represents a $13.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.10. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 177.60%.

Equinix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Featured Stories

