Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP)

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP – Get Rating) – HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Armata Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Friday, March 17th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.29) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Armata Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.17) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Armata Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.36) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.42) EPS.

Get Armata Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Armata Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 8.0 %

NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP opened at $1.61 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $58.20 million, a PE ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.27. Armata Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.83 and a 1-year high of $5.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Armata Pharmaceuticals

Armata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARMP. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Armata Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 273,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Armata Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Armata Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Armata Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 73,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Armata Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 3.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the development of bacteriophage therapeutics for the treatment of drug-resistant bacterial infections. The company was founded on May 9, 2019 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Armata Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armata Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.