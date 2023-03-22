ERC20 (ERC20) Price Down 0.9% Over Last Week

ERC20 (ERC20) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. ERC20 has a total market capitalization of $11.45 million and approximately $625.90 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ERC20 has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar. One ERC20 token can now be purchased for $0.0101 or 0.00000036 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ERC20 alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00008546 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00024901 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.56 or 0.00030127 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001752 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00018530 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003374 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.08 or 0.00197444 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28,399.46 or 0.99986823 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000119 BTC.

About ERC20

ERC20 (ERC20) is a token. It was first traded on October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ERC20 is erc20.tech. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ERC20 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.01062843 USD and is up 2.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $243.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ERC20 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ERC20 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ERC20 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ERC20 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.