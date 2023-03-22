Essex Property Trust (ESS) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Essex Property Trust (NYSE: ESS) recently:

3/16/2023 – Essex Property Trust is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/9/2023 – Essex Property Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $250.00 to $255.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/1/2023 – Essex Property Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $219.00 to $226.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

3/1/2023 – Essex Property Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $242.00 to $246.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/23/2023 – Essex Property Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $235.00 to $246.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/9/2023 – Essex Property Trust had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $250.00 price target on the stock.

2/8/2023 – Essex Property Trust had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $250.00 price target on the stock.

2/8/2023 – Essex Property Trust had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a $235.00 price target on the stock.

1/23/2023 – Essex Property Trust was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Essex Property Trust Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE ESS opened at $206.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.74. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $204.78 and a 12-month high of $363.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.88.

Get Essex Property Trust Inc alerts:

Essex Property Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $2.31 per share. This is a boost from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. This represents a $9.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 140.13%.

Institutional Trading of Essex Property Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESS. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,219,000. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Essex Property Trust by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 25,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,253,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 33,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,032,000 after buying an additional 6,312 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 91.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

See Also

