Essex Property Trust (ESS) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Essex Property Trust (NYSE: ESS) recently:
- 3/16/2023 – Essex Property Trust is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 3/9/2023 – Essex Property Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $250.00 to $255.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/1/2023 – Essex Property Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $219.00 to $226.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.
- 3/1/2023 – Essex Property Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $242.00 to $246.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 2/23/2023 – Essex Property Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $235.00 to $246.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 2/9/2023 – Essex Property Trust had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $250.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/8/2023 – Essex Property Trust had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $250.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/8/2023 – Essex Property Trust had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a $235.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/23/2023 – Essex Property Trust was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
Essex Property Trust Stock Down 1.2 %
Shares of NYSE ESS opened at $206.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.74. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $204.78 and a 12-month high of $363.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.88.
Essex Property Trust Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $2.31 per share. This is a boost from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. This represents a $9.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 140.13%.
Institutional Trading of Essex Property Trust
Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.
