Eterna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ERNA) Issues Earnings Results

Eterna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ERNA – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.40) by $1.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Eterna Therapeutics Stock Up 2.2 %
Shares of Eterna Therapeutics stock opened at $3.29 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.16. Eterna Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.73 and a fifty-two week high of $45.76.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eterna Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Eterna Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Eterna Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $197,000.
Eterna Therapeutics Company Profile
