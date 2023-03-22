Ethereum Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $12.43 Billion (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. Ethereum has a market capitalization of $212.34 billion and approximately $12.43 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ethereum has traded up 4.9% against the US dollar. One Ethereum coin can now be purchased for about $1,735.13 or 0.06345192 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ethereum alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001313 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.73 or 0.00061196 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00022161 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00041286 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000250 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00007095 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000780 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00018413 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001076 BTC.

About Ethereum

Ethereum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 122,373,866 coins. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ethereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum using US dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.