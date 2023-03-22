ETHPoW Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $373.17 Million (ETHW)

ETHPoW (ETHW) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 22nd. In the last seven days, ETHPoW has traded 2.3% higher against the dollar. One ETHPoW coin can currently be bought for about $3.46 or 0.00012084 BTC on popular exchanges. ETHPoW has a total market capitalization of $373.17 million and approximately $11.57 million worth of ETHPoW was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001374 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0854 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $102.07 or 0.00354957 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,418.75 or 0.25799543 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 92.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00010077 BTC.

About ETHPoW

ETHPoW’s total supply is 107,818,999 coins. ETHPoW’s official Twitter account is @ethereumpow. ETHPoW’s official message board is medium.com/@ethw. ETHPoW’s official website is ethereumpow.org.

Buying and Selling ETHPoW

According to CryptoCompare, “EthereumPoW (ETHW) is a cryptocurrency . EthereumPoW has a current supply of 107,818,999.04993. The last known price of EthereumPoW is 3.48535814 USD and is up 4.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 76 active market(s) with $12,434,978.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ethereumpow.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ETHPoW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ETHPoW should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ETHPoW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

