ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Growth Factor TR ETN (NYSEARCA:IWFL) Trading Up 0.9%

ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Growth Factor TR ETN (NYSEARCA:IWFL – Get Rating) shares were up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.03 and last traded at $19.03. Approximately 1 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 434 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.87.

ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Growth Factor TR ETN Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.76.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Growth Factor TR ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Growth Factor TR ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.