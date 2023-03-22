Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.19. Evolve Transition Infrastructure shares last traded at $0.18, with a volume of 362,135 shares traded.

Evolve Transition Infrastructure Stock Up 2.3 %

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Evolve Transition Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at $208,000. Blackstone Inc. raised its holdings in Evolve Transition Infrastructure by 220.6% in the first quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 228,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 156,976 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Evolve Transition Infrastructure in the third quarter valued at $40,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Evolve Transition Infrastructure by 2,427.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 76,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 73,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Evolve Transition Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at $39,000. 1.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties and related assets. The firm operates through the following segments: Midstream and Production. The Midstream segment operates the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas.

