Exane Asset Management Makes New Investment in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Exane Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 647,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,289,000. Citigroup comprises approximately 18.8% of Exane Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.
A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 165,678,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,903,812,000 after buying an additional 1,316,516 shares during the last quarter. Snider Financial Group lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 96,645.9% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after acquiring an additional 84,407,589 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 3.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,565,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,829,000 after acquiring an additional 526,282 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 9.8% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 15,631,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,718 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 3.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,342,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,598,000 after acquiring an additional 553,863 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Citigroup
In other Citigroup news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $645,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 239,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,361,719.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Citigroup news, insider Sara Wechter sold 2,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total value of $149,771.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,202,689.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $645,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 239,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,361,719.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,353 shares of company stock valued at $1,403,390 in the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
NYSE:C opened at $45.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.82 billion, a PE ratio of 6.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $57.50.
Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.91 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 14.73%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.14%.
Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.
