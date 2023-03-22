Exane Asset Management Makes New Investment in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Exane Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 647,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,289,000. Citigroup comprises approximately 18.8% of Exane Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 165,678,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,903,812,000 after buying an additional 1,316,516 shares during the last quarter. Snider Financial Group lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 96,645.9% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after acquiring an additional 84,407,589 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 3.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,565,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,829,000 after acquiring an additional 526,282 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 9.8% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 15,631,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,718 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 3.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,342,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,598,000 after acquiring an additional 553,863 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Citigroup

In other Citigroup news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $645,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 239,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,361,719.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Citigroup news, insider Sara Wechter sold 2,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total value of $149,771.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,202,689.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $645,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 239,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,361,719.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,353 shares of company stock valued at $1,403,390 in the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Citigroup Stock Performance

Several research firms recently issued reports on C. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Citigroup from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. TheStreet raised Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Citigroup in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Citigroup from $52.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Citigroup from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.47.

NYSE:C opened at $45.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.82 billion, a PE ratio of 6.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $57.50.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.91 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 14.73%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.14%.

About Citigroup

(Get Rating)

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

See Also

