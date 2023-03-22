ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Shares Acquired by Drake & Associates LLC

Drake & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the quarter. Drake & Associates LLC’s holdings in ExlService were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of ExlService by 23.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,513,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $517,631,000 after purchasing an additional 674,982 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of ExlService by 5,059.2% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 178,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,274,000 after purchasing an additional 174,847 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ExlService by 49.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 466,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,817,000 after purchasing an additional 154,763 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ExlService by 89.6% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 260,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,340,000 after purchasing an additional 122,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ExlService by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,054,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $724,125,000 after purchasing an additional 67,935 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised ExlService from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on ExlService from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of ExlService in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on ExlService in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.33.

In other news, CFO Maurizio Nicolelli purchased 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $151.79 per share, for a total transaction of $113,842.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,486,623.78. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nalin Kumar Miglani sold 2,750 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.69, for a total value of $477,647.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,294 shares of the company's stock, valued at $745,824.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,090 shares of company stock worth $1,380,964 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.51% of the company's stock.

ExlService stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $156.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,233. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 36.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.01. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.17 and a 1 year high of $191.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $167.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.21.

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

