Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Acquired by Nekton Capital Ltd.

Nekton Capital Ltd. grew its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,443 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,405 shares during the quarter. Expedia Group makes up 3.6% of Nekton Capital Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Nekton Capital Ltd. owned about 0.12% of Expedia Group worth $16,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,898,096 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,583,182,000 after buying an additional 265,087 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Expedia Group by 3.8% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,216,952 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $494,724,000 after purchasing an additional 189,922 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Expedia Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,210,731 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $280,844,000 after purchasing an additional 29,222 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Expedia Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,964,112 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $259,656,000 after purchasing an additional 79,818 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Expedia Group by 76.3% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,525,938 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $221,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,545 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Expedia Group stock traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $95.39. The company had a trading volume of 431,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,652,422. The company’s 50-day moving average is $108.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.12. Expedia Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.39 and a twelve month high of $203.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.60.

Insider Activity at Expedia Group

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The online travel company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.59). Expedia Group had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total value of $576,355.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,797.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total transaction of $576,355.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,797.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.71, for a total transaction of $70,609.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,901.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on EXPE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $108.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.45.

Expedia Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following segments: Retail, B2B, and Trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

