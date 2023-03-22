Faheem Hasnain Purchases 440,500 Shares of Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) Stock

Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating) CEO Faheem Hasnain bought 440,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.14 per share, for a total transaction of $502,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,495,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,125,322.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Faheem Hasnain also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 20th, Faheem Hasnain bought 168,683 shares of Gossamer Bio stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.03 per share, for a total transaction of $173,743.49.
NASDAQ GOSS traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.11. The company had a trading volume of 4,360,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,225,129. Gossamer Bio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.96 and a fifty-two week high of $15.20. The company has a market capitalization of $104.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 5.93 and a quick ratio of 5.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.01 and its 200 day moving average is $6.42.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in Gossamer Bio in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gossamer Bio in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Gossamer Bio in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in Gossamer Bio in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 4,511 shares in the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Gossamer Bio, Inc engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology. Its primary product candidate, GB001, is intended for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma and other allergic conditions.
