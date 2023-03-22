Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL) Hits New 52-Week Low at $5,955.00

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5,955.00 and last traded at $5,955.00, with a volume of 77 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6,050.00.
Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach Stock Up 2.3 %
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7,009.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7,520.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $730.80 million, a PE ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 0.42.
Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The company reported $200.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $81.45 million during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 30.38%.
Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach Cuts Dividend
Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach Company Profile
Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach engages in the provision of personal and business banking services. The firm offers business checking, money market, and investment accounts, merchant card services, and small business, real estate, construction, commercial, church, and nonprofit loans. It also provides personal checking, personal money market, and personal savings accounts, as well as personal and home loans.
