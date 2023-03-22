Fevertree Drinks PLC (LON:FEVR) to Issue Dividend of GBX 10.68

Fevertree Drinks PLC (LON:FEVR – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 10.68 ($0.13) per share on Friday, June 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This is an increase from Fevertree Drinks’s previous dividend of $5.63. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Fevertree Drinks Price Performance

Shares of LON FEVR opened at GBX 1,178.30 ($14.47) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 3,266.67, a PEG ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Fevertree Drinks has a 1-year low of GBX 804.50 ($9.88) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,889.50 ($23.20). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,083.66 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,028.58.

Get Fevertree Drinks alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FEVR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,040 ($12.77) target price on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($14.74) price target on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,197.22 ($14.70).

Fevertree Drinks Company Profile

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, Clementine tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, and cola distillers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fevertree Drinks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fevertree Drinks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.