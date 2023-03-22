Fevertree Drinks PLC (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) Receives $1,058.33 Average Price Target from Analysts

Fevertree Drinks PLC (OTCMKTS:FQVTF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,058.33.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FQVTF. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 1,000 ($12.28) to GBX 1,150 ($14.12) in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 780 ($9.58) to GBX 640 ($7.86) in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Liberum Capital cut Fevertree Drinks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 1,100 ($13.51) to GBX 1,200 ($14.74) in a research note on Thursday, December 1st.

Get Fevertree Drinks alerts:

Fevertree Drinks Price Performance

Fevertree Drinks stock opened at $12.80 on Wednesday. Fevertree Drinks has a fifty-two week low of $8.81 and a fifty-two week high of $25.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.20.

About Fevertree Drinks

Fevertree Drinks Plc operates as a holding and investment company. It manufactures and supplies premium carbonated mixes. The firm’s products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fevertree Drinks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fevertree Drinks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.