FG Financial Group (NASDAQ:FGFPP) Stock Price Down 1.2%

FG Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGFPP – Get Rating) shares fell 1.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.50 and last traded at $18.50. 104 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 1,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.72.

FG Financial Group Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.08.

Get FG Financial Group alerts:

FG Financial Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th.

About FG Financial Group

FG Financial Group, Inc operates as a reinsurance and investment management holding company in the United States. The company offers specialty property and casualty reinsurance products and services. It also operates a special purpose acquisition company platform (SPAC) that provides various strategic, administrative, and regulatory support services to newly formed SPACs for a monthly fee.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FG Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FG Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.