Fidelity Magellan ETF (BATS:FMAG) Trading 1% Higher

Fidelity Magellan ETF (BATS:FMAG – Get Rating) traded up 1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.33 and last traded at $19.33. 3,929 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $19.14.

Fidelity Magellan ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $43.97 million, a P/E ratio of 29.43 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity Magellan ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Magellan ETF by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Magellan ETF by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 5,243 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Magellan ETF by 23.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 4,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Magellan ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $429,000.

Fidelity Magellan ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Magellan ETF (FMAG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 TR USD index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that provides exposure to fundamentally-selected firms located globally. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. FMAG was launched on Feb 2, 2021 and is managed by Fidelity.

