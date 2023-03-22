Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) Upgraded to Buy by Roth Capital

Roth Capital upgraded shares of Filo Mining (CVE:FIL – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Pi Financial upped their price objective on shares of Filo Mining from C$30.00 to C$31.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Filo Mining from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities decreased their price target on Filo Mining from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set a speculative buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Filo Mining from C$35.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on Filo Mining from C$29.50 to C$29.00 in a research report on Monday.
Shares of CVE:FIL opened at C$8.97 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$8.97 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 9.80 and a current ratio of 9.86. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.02 billion and a P/E ratio of -46.72. Filo Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$1.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.97.
Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.
