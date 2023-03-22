Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) Upgraded to Buy by Roth Capital

Roth Capital upgraded shares of Filo Mining (CVE:FIL – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Pi Financial upped their price objective on shares of Filo Mining from C$30.00 to C$31.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Filo Mining from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities decreased their price target on Filo Mining from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set a speculative buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Filo Mining from C$35.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on Filo Mining from C$29.50 to C$29.00 in a research report on Monday.

Filo Mining Price Performance

Shares of CVE:FIL opened at C$8.97 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$8.97 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 9.80 and a current ratio of 9.86. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.02 billion and a P/E ratio of -46.72. Filo Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$1.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.97.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Filo Mining

In related news, Director Wojtek Alexander Wodzicki sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.34, for a total value of C$139,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 779,250 shares in the company, valued at C$19,746,195.

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.

