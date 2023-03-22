Financial Contrast: Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) versus Chiyoda (OTCMKTS:CHYCY)

Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY – Get Rating) and Chiyoda (OTCMKTS:CHYCY – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Andritz has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chiyoda has a beta of 0.1, suggesting that its share price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Andritz and Chiyoda’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Andritz $7.65 billion 0.90 $385.10 million N/A N/A Chiyoda $2.77 billion 0.27 -$112.41 million N/A N/A

Profitability

Andritz has higher revenue and earnings than Chiyoda.

This table compares Andritz and Chiyoda’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Andritz 5.35% 22.23% 4.66% Chiyoda 2.20% 42.90% 1.98%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Andritz and Chiyoda, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Andritz 0 1 2 0 2.67 Chiyoda 0 0 0 0 N/A

Andritz presently has a consensus price target of $59.33, indicating a potential upside of 350.43%. Given Andritz’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Andritz is more favorable than Chiyoda.

Summary

Andritz beats Chiyoda on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Andritz

Andritz AG engages in the provision of plants, equipment and services for hydropower stations. It operates through the following segments: Pulp and Paper (PP); Metals (ME); Hydro (HY); and Separation (SE). The PP segment offers equipment, systems, complete plants, and services for the production of all types of pulp, paper, board, and tissue. The ME segment supplies technologies, plants, and digital solutions in metal forming. The HY segment installs and offers electromechanical systems, pumps, and hydropower equipment. The SE segment focuses in mechanical and thermal technologies as well as services and the related automation solutions for solid/liquid separation, serving the chemical, environmental, food, mining, and minerals industries. The company was founded by Josef Körösi in 1852 and is headquartered in Graz, Austria.

About Chiyoda

Chiyoda Corp. engages in the provision of engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Others. The Engineering segment engages in the consulting, planning, design, construction, procurement, commissioning and maintenance services for industrial machinery. The Others segment deals with the temporary staffing and travel services. The company was founded by Akiyoshi Tamaki on January 20, 1948 and is headquartered in Yokohama, Japan.

