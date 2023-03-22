Financial Survey: Nutex Health (NUTX) & The Competition

Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Rating) is one of 185 publicly-traded companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Nutex Health to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.2% of Nutex Health shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.6% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 44.8% of Nutex Health shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.1% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Nutex Health alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nutex Health and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Nutex Health $219.29 million -$424.78 million -0.93 Nutex Health Competitors $4.11 billion $38.96 million -17.20

Profitability

Nutex Health’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Nutex Health. Nutex Health is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

This table compares Nutex Health and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nutex Health -323.43% -27.74% -13.59% Nutex Health Competitors -46.20% -9,233.36% -5.26%

Risk and Volatility

Nutex Health has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nutex Health’s peers have a beta of 0.96, meaning that their average share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Nutex Health and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nutex Health 0 0 2 0 3.00 Nutex Health Competitors 762 4684 10032 252 2.62

Nutex Health presently has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 205.94%. As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 20.91%. Given Nutex Health’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Nutex Health is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Nutex Health peers beat Nutex Health on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Nutex Health

(Get Rating)

Nutex Health, Inc. operates as technology-enabled healthcare services. It has two divisions: a Hospital Division and a Population Health Management Division. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for Nutex Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutex Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.