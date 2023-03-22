Firestone Capital Management Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Firestone Capital Management grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,239 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,524 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 0.9% of Firestone Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Firestone Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VEA. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 240.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 300.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $43.77. 2,120,044 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,977,310. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $35.42 and a 52-week high of $49.06. The firm has a market cap of $104.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.93.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

