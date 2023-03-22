First Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FBSI) Plans $0.30 Dividend

First Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FBSI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Saturday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.

First Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:FBSI opened at $19.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.36 million, a PE ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.22. First Bancshares has a one year low of $17.10 and a one year high of $20.00.

First Bancshares (OTCMKTS:FBSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.41 million for the quarter.

About First Bancshares

First Bancshares, Inc is a holding company for Stockmens Bank, a FDIC-insured commercial bank chartered by the State of Colorado. The firm offers checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, deposit rates, certificate of deposits, individual retirement accounts, and other additional services for personal and business banking.

