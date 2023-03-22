First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) Shares Gap Up to $30.24

Shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $30.24, but opened at $31.19. First Financial Bankshares shares last traded at $31.46, with a volume of 389,879 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FFIN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $42.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th.

Get First Financial Bankshares alerts:

First Financial Bankshares Trading Up 4.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.42 and its 200 day moving average is $37.43.

First Financial Bankshares Announces Dividend

First Financial Bankshares ( NASDAQ:FFIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 41.53% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The business had revenue of $132.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. First Financial Bankshares’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 41.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Robert Clark Nickles, Jr. bought 9,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.75 per share, for a total transaction of $299,531.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,383,708.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Robert Clark Nickles, Jr. bought 9,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.75 per share, for a total transaction of $299,531.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,383,708.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle S. Hickox bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.44 per share, for a total transaction of $182,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $182,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 25,146 shares of company stock worth $872,972 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of First Financial Bankshares

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FFIN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,669,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 215.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 882,563 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,658,000 after purchasing an additional 603,140 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 246.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 529,108 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,778,000 after purchasing an additional 376,300 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,667,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $250,897,000 after purchasing an additional 304,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,058,166 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $588,054,000 after purchasing an additional 219,022 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.86% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.