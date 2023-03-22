First Financial Corp IN Acquires 1,110 Shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

First Financial Corp IN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the quarter. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 55.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYR opened at $82.52 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.87. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $75.66 and a 1 year high of $113.13.

About iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

