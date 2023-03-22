First Financial Corp IN Boosts Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

First Financial Corp IN increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,728 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,662 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 1.3% of First Financial Corp IN’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 300.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 240.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $43.76 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $35.42 and a 1 year high of $49.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.93. The stock has a market cap of $104.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

