First Financial Corp IN Has $232,000 Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

First Financial Corp IN lowered its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 27,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.93, for a total transaction of $6,263,268.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 56,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,914,359.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

General Dynamics Price Performance

GD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $240.00 to $222.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $285.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on General Dynamics from $290.00 to $268.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on General Dynamics from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.15.

GD opened at $222.37 on Wednesday. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $207.42 and a 1 year high of $256.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $61.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $230.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.84.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.66 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.31%.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

Featured Articles

