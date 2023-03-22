First Financial Corp IN Has $492,000 Stock Position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

First Financial Corp IN boosted its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF stock opened at $82.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.87. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $75.66 and a twelve month high of $113.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.60.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

