First Financial Corp IN Has $957,000 Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

First Financial Corp IN lifted its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,022 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 142 shares during the quarter. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Boeing were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BA. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 88.7% in the third quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 266 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Selway Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. 57.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BA opened at $204.70 on Wednesday. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $113.02 and a 12 month high of $221.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $208.94 and a 200-day moving average of $178.89.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.80). The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. The company’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($7.69) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $225.00 price objective on Boeing in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Boeing in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Boeing from $222.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $261.00 price objective on Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.50.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

