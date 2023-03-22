First Financial Corp IN Increases Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,843 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the quarter. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in PayPal were worth $559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in PayPal during the second quarter valued at about $5,746,000. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in PayPal in the third quarter worth about $211,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in PayPal by 2.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,916,740 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $552,905,000 after acquiring an additional 173,465 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 11.4% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 4,049 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 102.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,468,655 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $126,405,000 after acquiring an additional 742,894 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Stock Up 4.8 %

PayPal stock opened at $76.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.80 billion, a PE ratio of 36.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.31. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.39 and a 12 month high of $122.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 8.79%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PYPL shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on PayPal from $117.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on PayPal from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on PayPal from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. BNP Paribas raised PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.42.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman purchased 26,065 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $76.17 per share, with a total value of $1,985,371.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,113,885.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.