First Financial Corp IN Invests $649,000 in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,391 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $708,348,000. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $401,963,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 310.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,001,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $667,302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270,300 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at approximately $402,287,000. Finally, WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,442,000. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

NASDAQ META opened at $202.16 on Wednesday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.09 and a 52-week high of $236.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $524.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.44, for a total transaction of $39,822.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,819 shares in the company, valued at $3,006,364.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total transaction of $4,453,547.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,136 shares in the company, valued at $789,976. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.44, for a total transaction of $39,822.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,006,364.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,000 shares of company stock worth $12,245,100 over the last quarter. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on META. Roth Capital increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $125.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. OTR Global lowered shares of Meta Platforms to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $150.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.19.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

