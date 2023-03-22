First Financial Corp IN Purchases 104 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

First Financial Corp IN lifted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,576 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the quarter. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VPU. Greenline Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 112.2% during the third quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 560.0% during the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 88.6% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VPU opened at $144.30 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $148.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.16. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1-year low of $131.72 and a 1-year high of $169.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.52.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

