First Financial Corp IN Sells 9,183 Shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

First Financial Corp IN trimmed its stake in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,087 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 9,183 shares during the period. BP accounts for about 0.8% of First Financial Corp IN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in BP were worth $1,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BP. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of BP by 202.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,921 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,965 shares in the last quarter. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in BP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Cowa LLC grew its holdings in BP by 10,274.3% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,070,297 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 2,050,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in BP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $327,000. 9.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BP stock opened at $37.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. BP p.l.c. has a 12 month low of $25.36 and a 12 month high of $41.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.52. The stock has a market cap of $111.06 billion, a PE ratio of -58.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a $0.3966 dividend. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. This is a boost from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. BP’s payout ratio is presently -249.20%.

BP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on BP from GBX 560 ($6.88) to GBX 540 ($6.63) in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on BP from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays raised their target price on BP from GBX 700 ($8.60) to GBX 1,000 ($12.28) in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. TD Securities raised BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $369.93.

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing, and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power, and natural gas liquids.

