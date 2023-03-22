First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) Declares $0.07 Monthly Dividend

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 3rd.

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 20.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund Trading Up 7.7 %

Shares of NYSE:FDEU traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.36. 49,398 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,360. First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund has a twelve month low of $9.27 and a twelve month high of $12.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 6,026 shares during the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $178,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $162,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 219,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,443,000 after buying an additional 12,681 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to provide a high level of current income with a secondary focus on capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 11, 2015 and is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.

