First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (FIF) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 3rd

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 3rd. This is a boost from First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 17.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE FIF traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.79. The company had a trading volume of 3,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,969. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.59. First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund has a one year low of $12.81 and a one year high of $16.16.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FIF. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,599 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 18.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,670 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 2.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 98,094 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 42,598 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 28.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,162 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 6,509 shares during the period.

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, including pipeline companies, utilities, and other companies that derive at least 50% of their revenues from operating or providing services in support of infrastructure assets such as pipelines, power transmission, and petroleum and natural gas storage in the petroleum, natural gas, and power generation industries.

