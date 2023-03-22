First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:FSD)

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 3rd.
First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.8% annually over the last three years.
First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund Stock Performance
First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.11. The company had a trading volume of 6,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,037. First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund has a 1 year low of $10.53 and a 1 year high of $13.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.68 and a 200 day moving average of $11.38.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund
First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund Company Profile
First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund is a closed-end management investment company. It engages in the business of investing, under normal market conditions, a majority of its assets in a diversified portfolio of the United States and foreign high-yield corporate fixed-income securities of varying maturities that are rated below-investment grade at the time of purchase.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (FSD)
- Nike, Inc’s Q3 Surprise Isn’t All That Surprising: Is It A Buy?
- Want Diversified Upside in Biotechnology? Check out LABU
- 3 Tech Stocks Well Positioned For Growth At A Reasonable Price
- These 3 Dividend Growers Yield More Than the 10-Year Note
- Be Cautious of Valens Semiconductor Analyst Estimates
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.