First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:FSD)

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSDGet Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 3rd.

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.8% annually over the last three years.

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund Stock Performance

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.11. The company had a trading volume of 6,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,037. First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund has a 1 year low of $10.53 and a 1 year high of $13.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.68 and a 200 day moving average of $11.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSD. Logan Stone Capital LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 308.3% during the fourth quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 53,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 40,106 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 20,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 4,056 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 27.0% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 18,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 1.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 219,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361 shares during the period.

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund Company Profile

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund is a closed-end management investment company. It engages in the business of investing, under normal market conditions, a majority of its assets in a diversified portfolio of the United States and foreign high-yield corporate fixed-income securities of varying maturities that are rated below-investment grade at the time of purchase.

