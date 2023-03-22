First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Shares Purchased by Darwin Wealth Management LLC

Darwin Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 58.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 271,936 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,412 shares during the quarter. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF comprises about 3.4% of Darwin Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Darwin Wealth Management LLC owned 0.28% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $13,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LMBS. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 33,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 77,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,653,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 11,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of LMBS traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.75. The company had a trading volume of 765,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,543. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.60. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.62 and a fifty-two week high of $49.11.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

