First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 579,847 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 180% from the previous session’s volume of 207,328 shares.The stock last traded at $26.17 and had previously closed at $26.34.
First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.00. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.44.
First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF
First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Company Profile
The First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (FTXN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Smart Oil & Gas index. The fund tracks an index composed of 50 US oil and gas companies. Holdings are selected by liquidity and weighted based on volatility, value and growth factors. FTXN was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.
