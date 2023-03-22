First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 579,847 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 180% from the previous session’s volume of 207,328 shares.The stock last traded at $26.17 and had previously closed at $26.34.

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.00. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.44.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 121,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 94,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 22,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 79,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000.

(Get Rating)

The First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (FTXN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Smart Oil & Gas index. The fund tracks an index composed of 50 US oil and gas companies. Holdings are selected by liquidity and weighted based on volatility, value and growth factors. FTXN was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.