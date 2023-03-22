First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) Raises Dividend to $0.09 Per Share

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.092 per share by the investment management company on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 3rd. This is a positive change from First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.
First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has raised its dividend by an average of 0.0% annually over the last three years.
First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Stock Up 0.3 %
First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.61. 318 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,251. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.85. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a 52 week low of $9.32 and a 52 week high of $13.07.
First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Company Profile
First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek a high-level of current income, and preserve capital by investing primarily in a portfolio of senior secured floating-rate corporate loans. The company was founded on March 25, 2004 and is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.
