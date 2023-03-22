First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) Raises Dividend to $0.09 Per Share

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.092 per share by the investment management company on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 3rd. This is a positive change from First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has raised its dividend by an average of 0.0% annually over the last three years.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.61. 318 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,251. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.85. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a 52 week low of $9.32 and a 52 week high of $13.07.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 45,696 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 6,255 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 157,048 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 78,790 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,838 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 8,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 3.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,334,152 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $16,770,000 after buying an additional 43,244 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek a high-level of current income, and preserve capital by investing primarily in a portfolio of senior secured floating-rate corporate loans. The company was founded on March 25, 2004 and is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.

